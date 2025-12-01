Adylbek Kasymaliev comments on preliminary results of parliamentary elections

In an interview with the National Broadcasting Corporation, Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, commented on the preliminary results of the snap parliamentary elections that concluded in Kyrgyzstan yesterday, November 30.

According to him, the voting was calm and stable.

«I can confidently say that the elections were calm, organized, and were held at a high level. And indeed, we were convinced of this. On behalf of the Cabinet of Ministers and myself, I thank the voters for their participation. These elections were conducted entirely using an automated system; the government did not interfere, and no administrative leverage was used,» the Cabinet Chairman said.

He emphasized that the President had previously ordered non-interference in the electoral process, and officials complied with this order.

Adylbek Kasymaliev also noted that the Cabinet of Ministers is ready to work with the deputies of the new convocation of the Zhogorku Kenesh. He also reminded that important economic documents are yet to be adopted: the 2026 budget and the Cabinet of Ministers’ report for 2025.

«We have a lot of tasks. We need to pass several bills that will support our entrepreneurs. Our main goal is to improve the standard of living of our citizens. We must create decent conditions for every citizen of Kyrgyzstan,» he said.

Early parliamentary elections were held in the Kyrgyz Republic on November 30 using a majoritarian system: 90 deputies were elected in 30 multi-mandate constituencies, three from each constituency. Candidates were nominated by both political parties and through self-nomination.