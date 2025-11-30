AFC U17 Asian Cup qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan defeats Cambodia

Kyrgyzstan’s U17 national football team defeated Cambodia in the AFC Asian Cup qualifying round, the Kyrgyz Football Union reported on social media.

The match ended 3–0, with goals scored by Ariet Abilov, Bael Mirlanov, and Mustafa Abdyraev.

Kyrgyzstanis finished the qualifiers with nine points (two losses and three wins) and concluded their participation. Yemen and Laos will compete for a spot in the AFC U17 final round.

Earlier, following two consecutive defeats, the Kyrgyz Football Union dismissed the team’s head coach, Alexander Bauer from Austria.