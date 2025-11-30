21:06
USD 87.45
EUR 101.17
RUB 1.12
English

AFC U17 Asian Cup qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan defeats Cambodia

Kyrgyzstan’s U17 national football team defeated Cambodia in the AFC Asian Cup qualifying round, the Kyrgyz Football Union reported on social media.

The match ended 3–0, with goals scored by Ariet Abilov, Bael Mirlanov, and Mustafa Abdyraev.

Kyrgyzstanis finished the qualifiers with nine points (two losses and three wins) and concluded their participation. Yemen and Laos will compete for a spot in the AFC U17 final round.

Earlier, following two consecutive defeats, the Kyrgyz Football Union dismissed the team’s head coach, Alexander Bauer from Austria.
link: https://24.kg/english/352864/
views: 155
Print
Related
CAFA U-18 Women's Championship: Kyrgyzstan defeats Tajikistan
Asian Cup qualifiers (U17): Kyrgyzstan defeats Laos
CAFA U18 Women's Championship: Kyrgyzstan loses to Uzbekistan
AFC U17 qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan’s national football team defeats Guam
Asian Cup qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan’s head coach dismissed during tournament
U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan loses to Pakistan
Head coach of Omurbek Babanov’s Football Club Asia appointed
CAFA U18 Women's Championship: Kyrgyzstan defeats Turkmenistan
Kyrgyzstan to host 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup qualifiers
Manas Cup Football Tournament: Kyrgyzstan's U23 national team takes 2nd place
Popular
Russian President blames “black Imports” for long truck queues at border Russian President blames “black Imports” for long truck queues at border
Thirty-three cases of Hong Kong flu registered in Bishkek Thirty-three cases of Hong Kong flu registered in Bishkek
Russia to consider building small modular reactors in Kyrgyzstan — Putin Russia to consider building small modular reactors in Kyrgyzstan — Putin
CSTO Summit in Bishkek: Leaders sign 15 key documents CSTO Summit in Bishkek: Leaders sign 15 key documents
30 November, Sunday
19:42
Internal Affairs Ministry receives 79 reports of violations across country Internal Affairs Ministry receives 79 reports of violat...
19:26
AFC U17 Asian Cup qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan defeats Cambodia
19:11
Voter turnout in Kyrgyzstan as of 7 p.m. reaches 34.31 percent
17:55
Kyrgyzstanis win 3 gold medals, one bronze at World Kickboxing Championships
17:48
Fire at Bishkek sanitary landfill brought under control