Asian Cup qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan’s head coach dismissed during tournament

The Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) has decided to terminate the contract with Alexander Bauer, head coach of Kyrgyzstan’s U17 national team. The decision was announced by KFU on social media.

The team is currently competing in the qualifying round of the AFC U17 Asian Cup, with the matches taking place in Bishkek.

Kyrgyzstanis lost its first two games — 0:2 to Yemen and 1:3 to Pakistan — losing its chances of advancing to the tournament’s final round.

«In the remaining three qualifying matches, the team will be temporarily led by Anarbek Ormombekov, the technical director of the KFU National Academy,» the KFU said.

Alexander Bauer was appointed technical director of Ilbirs Academy in December 2023.