Parliamentary elections: Voter turnout reaches 19 percent as of 2 p.m.

Voter turnout in the Zhogorku Kenesh elections reached 19 percent as of 2 p.m. — 815,766 people have cast their ballots. The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The parliamentary elections began today at 8 a.m. Bishkek time. A total of 4,294,243 citizens are on the voter list.

At least 2,492 polling stations are open in the republic, 100 stations are operating abroad.

Voting will last until 8 p.m. Preliminary results will be known almost immediately after its conclusion.

The election results will be tallied and officially announced by December 14.
