Voter turnout in parliamentary elections reaches 12.07 percent as of 12.00

Voter turnout in the parliamentary elections reached 12.07 percent as of 12.00 or 518,473 people. The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The parliamentary elections began today at 8 a.m. Bishkek time. The voter list includes 4,294,243 citizens.

A total of 2,492 polling stations are operating across the country, with additional 100 stations opened abroad.

Preliminary results are expected almost immediately after polls close.

The final official results will be announced by December 14.