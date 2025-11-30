11:39
USD 87.45
EUR 101.17
RUB 1.12
English

Parliamentary elections: Kamchybek Tashiev votes for peace, stability, future

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, Kamchybek Tashiev, voted for peace, stability, and the future of Kyrgyzstan in the early parliamentary elections. He announced this to reporters.

Kamchybek Tashiev expressed hope that the deputies of the next convocation of the Parliament will work for the good of the state.

«Elections are being held throughout the republic today. Security is undisputed, and all conditions have been created for voters and candidates. Citizens have the opportunity to vote for their candidates of choice,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

The parliamentary elections began today at 8 a.m. Bishkek time. A total of 4,294,243 citizens are on the voter list.

There are 2,492 polling stations open in the republic. 100 stations are operating abroad. Voting will continue until 8 p.m. Preliminary results are expected almost immediately after polls close.

The final official results will be announced by December 14.
link: https://24.kg/english/352802/
views: 59
Print
Related
Parliamentary elections: 40 polling stations open abroad
Voter turnout in parliamentary elections reaches 3.89 percent as of 10 a.m.
Tynchtyk Shainazharov: Voting should take place calmly and in organized manner
22 polling stations opened abroad for parliamentary elections
Early parliamentary elections begin in Kyrgyzstan
Elections 2025: Energy sector specialists shift to enhanced operating mode
Average age of Zhogorku Kenesh candidates is 47
Elections to Zhogorku Kenesh: Campaign silence begins in Kyrgyzstan
Tashiev on new projects: Toll road in Kemin and solar power plants in villages
Tashiev: Dolpran’s subsoil costs $10 billion, but state not received single som
Popular
Thirty-three cases of Hong Kong flu registered in Bishkek Thirty-three cases of Hong Kong flu registered in Bishkek
Russia to consider building small modular reactors in Kyrgyzstan — Putin Russia to consider building small modular reactors in Kyrgyzstan — Putin
Russian President blames “black Imports” for long truck queues at border Russian President blames “black Imports” for long truck queues at border
CSTO Summit in Bishkek: Leaders sign 15 key documents CSTO Summit in Bishkek: Leaders sign 15 key documents
30 November, Sunday
11:25
Parliamentary elections: Kamchybek Tashiev votes for peace, stability, future Parliamentary elections: Kamchybek Tashiev votes for pe...
11:07
Parliamentary elections: 40 polling stations open abroad
10:50
Voter turnout in parliamentary elections reaches 3.89 percent as of 10 a.m.
10:32
Suspect in fatal road accident involving schoolgirl detained in Chui region
10:21
Interior Ministry: Nine criminal cases were opened for vote-buying
29 November, Saturday
20:07
Kyrgyzstan, Iran, Pakistan and Turkey simplify customs procedures
19:56
Over 19 tons of apples from Kyrgyzstan delivered to Russia's Sverdlovsk Oblast