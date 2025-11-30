Parliamentary elections: Kamchybek Tashiev votes for peace, stability, future

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, Kamchybek Tashiev, voted for peace, stability, and the future of Kyrgyzstan in the early parliamentary elections. He announced this to reporters.

Kamchybek Tashiev expressed hope that the deputies of the next convocation of the Parliament will work for the good of the state.

«Elections are being held throughout the republic today. Security is undisputed, and all conditions have been created for voters and candidates. Citizens have the opportunity to vote for their candidates of choice,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

The parliamentary elections began today at 8 a.m. Bishkek time. A total of 4,294,243 citizens are on the voter list.

There are 2,492 polling stations open in the republic. 100 stations are operating abroad. Voting will continue until 8 p.m. Preliminary results are expected almost immediately after polls close.

The final official results will be announced by December 14.