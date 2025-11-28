17:36
PM Modi unveils Skyroot-built India's first private rocket Vikram-I in Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated Skyroot Aerospace’s Infinity Campus in Hyderabad, unveiling Vikram-I, India’s first privately developed orbital launch vehicle capable of placing satellites into orbit. India Today reports.

The state-of-the-art facility spans 200,000 square feet, designed for end-to-end development, integration, and testing of multiple launch vehicles, with a capacity to produce one orbital rocket monthly.

Addressing the event virtually, PM Modi praised ISRO for powering India’s space journey over decades, crediting its credibility, capacity, and value for carving a distinct global identity. He highlighted the youth’s innovation, risk-taking, and entrepreneurship reaching new heights, noting unprecedented opportunities in the space sector where the private sector is advancing rapidly.

What is Vikram-I?

Vikram-I is a technological marvel, designed to carry payloads of around 300 kg to Low Earth Orbit (LEO). It boasts an all-carbon-fiber body, a feature that sets it apart from other rockets in its class.

The Vikrams series is named for Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, founder of the Indian Space Program, and is in development to capture the multi-million-dollar small satellite launch market. The rockets are developed with the aim of providing multi-orbit insertion and interplanetary mission capability to not just India but also foreign customers.

One of the most notable features of Vikram-I is its ability to place multiple satellites into orbit simultaneously. This capability is a first for India’s space sector and places the country among the global leaders in satellite deployment technology.

The company claims that it can be assembled and launched within 24 hours from any launch site.

Skyroot’s Infinity Campus embodies India’s new thinking and youth power, positioning the nation as a future leader in the global satellite launch ecosystem.

Founded by former ISRO scientists and IIT alumni Pawan Chandana and Bharath Dhaka, Skyroot made history in 2022 with Vikram-S, India’s first private sub-orbital rocket launch.

The event highlighted policy reforms liberalising India’s space sector since 2023, fostering startups across launch, satellite, and analytics chains. Vikram-I targets the small-satellite market, enhancing onshore launch capacity amid projections of a $77 billion opportunity by 2030.

Skyroot has raised over $95 million, partnering with entities like Axiom Space to expand low-Earth orbit access.
