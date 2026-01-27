15:07
USD 87.45
EUR 103.65
RUB 1.15
English

India to hand over linear accelerator to Kyrgyzstan

At a ceremonial reception held by the Indian Embassy in Bishkek to mark the 77th Republic Day, it was announced that India will hand over modern medical equipment to Kyrgyzstan for the treatment of oncological diseases.

Representatives of the diplomatic corps, government agencies, cultural and artistic figures attended the event.

Birender Singh Yadav, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of India to the Kyrgyz Republic, announced that a group of military personnel from Kyrgyzstan will soon travel to India for high-altitude warfare training.

He emphasized that bilateral cooperation will be particularly active in 2026, as Kyrgyzstan assumes the chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and assured full Indian support for Kyrgyzstan’s initiatives during its tenure.

The Ambassador noted that although current trade volumes are modest, both countries have significant potential to expand mutual trade. In this context, he highlighted the importance of swiftly concluding negotiations on a free trade agreement between India and the Eurasian Economic Union.

Memorandums of understanding were also signed on projects including the establishment of an IT laboratory at the Kyrgyz Economic University and the enhancement of technical infrastructure at the General Medical Practice Center in Leilek district, Batken region, aimed at improving socio-economic situation of the local population.

India announced plans to provide the Siddharth II linear accelerator to strengthen Kyrgyzstan’s capacity for cancer treatment.

Additionally, the cobalt-60 source of the previously donated Bhabhatron II device at the National Center of Oncology and Hematology in Bishkek will be replaced.

Ambassador Yadav expressed gratitude to the Kyrgyz government for ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian diaspora, particularly medical students, highlighting their contribution to strengthening friendly ties between the two nations.

Deputy Foreign Minister Almaz Imangaziev noted that over the years, Kyrgyzstan and India have built stable bilateral relations based on equality, trust, and mutual interests. He added that cooperation continues to grow across political, trade-economic, educational, cultural-humanitarian, and healthcare sectors.

The official emphasized that the recent launch of a direct Bishkek — Delhi flight by the domestic airline TezJet is clear evidence of the mutual interest of the peoples of the two countries in expanding contacts.
link: https://24.kg/english/359460/
views: 85
Print
Related
India invited to participate in World Delphic Games in Kyrgyzstan
India–Maldives friendship grows from basics to bonds
India strengthens defense and security ties with Central Asia
Direct flight connects Bishkek and Delhi
PM Modi unveils Skyroot-built India's first private rocket Vikram-I in Hyderabad
India to provide Kyrgyzstan with 253.2 million soms in grant aid
Indian Cinema Days to be held in Kyrgyzstan
Ambassador of India to Kyrgyzstan visits Dr. Nazaraliev's Medical Center
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains citizens of India for drug trafficking
India's Unbanked: The untapped goldmine driving global investment
Popular
Cabinet appoints authority responsible for disposal of pesticides, toxic waste Cabinet appoints authority responsible for disposal of pesticides, toxic waste
World Bank supports Central Asia’s first regional electricity market World Bank supports Central Asia’s first regional electricity market
Annual electricity deficit in Kyrgyzstan reaches 3.9 billion kWh Annual electricity deficit in Kyrgyzstan reaches 3.9 billion kWh
OSCE Secretary General to visit Kyrgyzstan OSCE Secretary General to visit Kyrgyzstan
27 January, Tuesday
14:52
Avalanches expected on mountain passes in Kyrgyzstan Avalanches expected on mountain passes in Kyrgyzstan
14:47
India to hand over linear accelerator to Kyrgyzstan
14:25
New anthem: Zhogorku Kenesh rejects proposed versions
14:18
Kazakhstan launches e-queue system at two border checkpoints with Kyrgyzstan
14:07
Competition announced for logo design of Chingiz Aitmatov Issyk-Kul Forum