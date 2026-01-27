India to hand over linear accelerator to Kyrgyzstan

At a ceremonial reception held by the Indian Embassy in Bishkek to mark the 77th Republic Day, it was announced that India will hand over modern medical equipment to Kyrgyzstan for the treatment of oncological diseases.

Representatives of the diplomatic corps, government agencies, cultural and artistic figures attended the event.

Birender Singh Yadav, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of India to the Kyrgyz Republic, announced that a group of military personnel from Kyrgyzstan will soon travel to India for high-altitude warfare training.

He emphasized that bilateral cooperation will be particularly active in 2026, as Kyrgyzstan assumes the chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and assured full Indian support for Kyrgyzstan’s initiatives during its tenure.

The Ambassador noted that although current trade volumes are modest, both countries have significant potential to expand mutual trade. In this context, he highlighted the importance of swiftly concluding negotiations on a free trade agreement between India and the Eurasian Economic Union.

Memorandums of understanding were also signed on projects including the establishment of an IT laboratory at the Kyrgyz Economic University and the enhancement of technical infrastructure at the General Medical Practice Center in Leilek district, Batken region, aimed at improving socio-economic situation of the local population.

India announced plans to provide the Siddharth II linear accelerator to strengthen Kyrgyzstan’s capacity for cancer treatment.

Additionally, the cobalt-60 source of the previously donated Bhabhatron II device at the National Center of Oncology and Hematology in Bishkek will be replaced.

Ambassador Yadav expressed gratitude to the Kyrgyz government for ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian diaspora, particularly medical students, highlighting their contribution to strengthening friendly ties between the two nations.

Deputy Foreign Minister Almaz Imangaziev noted that over the years, Kyrgyzstan and India have built stable bilateral relations based on equality, trust, and mutual interests. He added that cooperation continues to grow across political, trade-economic, educational, cultural-humanitarian, and healthcare sectors.

The official emphasized that the recent launch of a direct Bishkek — Delhi flight by the domestic airline TezJet is clear evidence of the mutual interest of the peoples of the two countries in expanding contacts.