10:01
USD 87.45
EUR 101.71
RUB 1.12
English

India invited to participate in World Delphic Games in Kyrgyzstan

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan Askar Beshimov met in Delhi with representatives of the Indian business and cultural community Pythian Games, its founder Bijender Goel, and President of the Global Trade & Technology Council of India Gaurav Gupta. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The parties discussed strengthening Kyrgyzstan — India cooperation, including within the SCO, as well as the participation of Indian representatives in the World Delphic Games, which will be held from March 24 to 27 in Kyrgyzstan.

The meeting participants addressed organizational and logistical aspects, as well as opportunities to present India’s cultural heritage.

Visit of delegation of Indian businessmen to Kyrgyzstan is planned to establish partnerships and develop projects in IT, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, tourism, and green energy.
link: https://24.kg/english/358052/
views: 117
Print
Related
India–Maldives friendship grows from basics to bonds
India strengthens defense and security ties with Central Asia
Direct flight connects Bishkek and Delhi
PM Modi unveils Skyroot-built India's first private rocket Vikram-I in Hyderabad
India to provide Kyrgyzstan with 253.2 million soms in grant aid
Indian Cinema Days to be held in Kyrgyzstan
Ambassador of India to Kyrgyzstan visits Dr. Nazaraliev's Medical Center
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains citizens of India for drug trafficking
India's Unbanked: The untapped goldmine driving global investment
India expands diplomatic and developmental footprint across Central Asia
Popular
Kadzhi-Sai, Tuya-Moyun, Kyzyl-Dzhar: IAEA on Kyrgyzstan's new uranium risks Kadzhi-Sai, Tuya-Moyun, Kyzyl-Dzhar: IAEA on Kyrgyzstan's new uranium risks
Excise tax rates on alcohol increased in Kyrgyzstan from January 1, 2026 Excise tax rates on alcohol increased in Kyrgyzstan from January 1, 2026
Vessel collision in Thailand: Citizens of Kyrgyzstan in satisfactory condition Vessel collision in Thailand: Citizens of Kyrgyzstan in satisfactory condition
Over $30 million to strengthen pandemic preparedness and food security Over $30 million to strengthen pandemic preparedness and food security
16 January, Friday
09:46
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan approves tourism cooperation agreement with Tajikistan Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan approves tourism cooperation agre...
09:35
Mass food poisoning in Bishkek: Fast food outlet closed
09:27
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan meets with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State
09:11
India invited to participate in World Delphic Games in Kyrgyzstan
08:56
More than ten people get food poisoning in Bishkek cafe
15 January, Thursday
21:10
Investors in Kyrgyzstan may be granted residence permits, tax holidays
21:06
Investigator of Zhaiyl District Internal Affairs Department detained
21:01
Wrestling weight categories to be reduced at World Nomad Games
20:46
New Director of State Epidemiological Surveillance Department appointed
20:42
Ombudsperson reports violations at temporary detention center for foreigners