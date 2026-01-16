India invited to participate in World Delphic Games in Kyrgyzstan

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan Askar Beshimov met in Delhi with representatives of the Indian business and cultural community Pythian Games, its founder Bijender Goel, and President of the Global Trade & Technology Council of India Gaurav Gupta. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The parties discussed strengthening Kyrgyzstan — India cooperation, including within the SCO, as well as the participation of Indian representatives in the World Delphic Games, which will be held from March 24 to 27 in Kyrgyzstan.

The meeting participants addressed organizational and logistical aspects, as well as opportunities to present India’s cultural heritage.

Visit of delegation of Indian businessmen to Kyrgyzstan is planned to establish partnerships and develop projects in IT, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, tourism, and green energy.