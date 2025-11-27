CSTO summit begins in capital of Kyrgyzstan

The Heads of State of the CSTO member states have arrived in Bishkek to participate in the regular session of the Collective Security Council chaired by President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov. Protocol meetings and welcoming ceremonies for official delegations were held before the meeting.

Presidents Vladimir Putin (Russia), Alexander Lukashenko (Belarus), Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (Kazakhstan), and Emomali Rahmon (Tajikistan) will participate in the CSTO summit.

Discussions are expected to cover the military-political situation in the region, responses to modern threats, migration, and drug control. Signing of more than ten documents, including a final declaration, is planned for the meeting.

The Russian Federation will assume the chairmanship of the organization from January 1, 2026. In addition, member states will consider the candidacy of a new CSTO Secretary General for 2026–2029.