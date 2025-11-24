Osh schools receive 62 interactive panels on behalf of President

Another batch of interactive panels, donated on behalf of President Sadyr Japarov, has arrived in Osh city. Schools No. 41 named after Kh. Abdullayev and No. 1 named after Fedchenko received the new equipment. The total cost of the shipment is 12.4 million soms; 62 panels were donated. The City Hall’s press service reported.

The interactive devices were presented to the educational institutions by Zhenishbek Toktorbayev, the mayor of Osh.

He noted that such support significantly expands teachers’ capabilities and meets modern educational requirements. According to the mayor, providing schools with equipment that facilitates teachers’ work and makes lessons more engaging for students is a key priority.

Eight educational institutions in Osh have already received 14 interactive panels. The municipality announced that the provision of schools with modern equipment on behalf of the head of state will continue.