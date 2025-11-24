16:58
USD 87.45
EUR 100.93
RUB 1.10
English

Osh schools receive 62 interactive panels on behalf of President

Another batch of interactive panels, donated on behalf of President Sadyr Japarov, has arrived in Osh city. Schools No. 41 named after Kh. Abdullayev and No. 1 named after Fedchenko received the new equipment. The total cost of the shipment is 12.4 million soms; 62 panels were donated. The City Hall’s press service reported.

The interactive devices were presented to the educational institutions by Zhenishbek Toktorbayev, the mayor of Osh.

He noted that such support significantly expands teachers’ capabilities and meets modern educational requirements. According to the mayor, providing schools with equipment that facilitates teachers’ work and makes lessons more engaging for students is a key priority.

Eight educational institutions in Osh have already received 14 interactive panels. The municipality announced that the provision of schools with modern equipment on behalf of the head of state will continue.
link: https://24.kg/english/352067/
views: 81
Print
Related
Schools, universities in Bishkek to temporarily switch to online learning
CCTV cameras installed in 80 percent of schools in Kyrgyzstan
27 cases of school racketeering registered in Kyrgyzstan for 10 months of 2025
Modern school for 275 students opened in Uzgen district
Four-story schools proposed to be built in Kyrgyzstan
Forum in Bishkek: School principals from Kyrgyzstan, Russia discuss integration
All schools in Kyrgyzstan celebrate 80th anniversary of United Nations
Kyrgyz schools to host Russian Week of Mathematics, Physics, Computer Science
School shortage: SMC provides classroom spaces in residential building
Deplorable state of city schools: Aibek Dzhunushaliev dismisses two officials
Popular
Masato Kanda: ADB plans to allocate $700 million to Kyrgyzstan in 2025–2027 Masato Kanda: ADB plans to allocate $700 million to Kyrgyzstan in 2025–2027
ADB to invest over $10 billion in Central Asian countries ADB to invest over $10 billion in Central Asian countries
Over 5,000 Bishkek consumers to be disconnected from electricity for debt Over 5,000 Bishkek consumers to be disconnected from electricity for debt
IMF: Kyrgyzstan among global leaders in GDP growth IMF: Kyrgyzstan among global leaders in GDP growth
24 November, Monday
16:40
Yurt camp opened in suburbs of Montreal Yurt camp opened in suburbs of Montreal
16:33
Osh schools receive 62 interactive panels on behalf of President
16:28
Bishkek introduces restrictions due to CSTO Summit
16:19
Edil Baisalov meets with Vadim Titov
16:06
Temporary traffic restrictions to be imposed in Bishkek and Chui region