Bishkek introduces restrictions due to CSTO Summit

From November 25 to November 27, temporary changes will be introduced in the capital in connection with state-level events, including the meeting of the CSTO Heads of State Council. The City Hall reports that traffic will be restricted on central streets and along the routes of official delegations. Residents are advised to plan their trips in advance.

During these days, Osh Bazary shopping complex and Sary-Ozon market will also be closed for sanitization.

All city schools will switch to online learning from November 25 to December 1 inclusive. Classes will be held remotely according to approved curricula, and no delays in the educational program are expected. Starting December 2, schools will resume normal operations. Universities in the capital will also switch to online learning, but only from November 25 to November 27.

The municipality apologizes for any inconvenience and urges residents to take the temporary measures necessary to ensure security and the proper holding of official events with understanding.