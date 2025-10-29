Bishkek to host CSTO summit in November

Bishkek will host the summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in November. Alexey Shevtsov, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council, announced.

«The second format of regional, purely Eurasian consolidation is the CSTO. This organization, summit of which will take place in Bishkek next month, is effective as a platform for political coordination, joint military operations and exercises, and the fight against threats such as terrorism, drug trafficking, cybercrime, human trafficking, illegal migration, and illegal arms trafficking,» he said on the sidelines of the III Minsk Security Conference.

According to him, the organization promotes stability and peaceful development in the Eurasian space through collective security and partnership among member states.