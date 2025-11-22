President approves National Program Salamat Zhurok

The President of Kyrgyzstan approved the National Program Salamat Zhurok for 2025–2030. The corresponding decree has been published and defines the procedures for implementing state policy in the area of ​​healthcare.

According to the document, the program, action plan, and indicator matrix have been approved, defining the goals, mechanisms, and performance evaluation system for disease prevention and improving access to healthcare.

The program is designed to last six years and aims to strengthen the healthcare system, develop medical services, and improve the quality of treatment. Government agencies are required to provide information on the project’s progress twice a year.