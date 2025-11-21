President Sadyr Japarov promises end to energy crisis by 2028

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, after laying a capsule at the construction site of Altai residential complex in Bishkek, met with residents of Pervomaisky district and addressed complaints about power outages.

The president stated that Kyrgyzstan could currently be completely without electricity if the government had not carried out significant work over the past five years.

«All the hydroelectric power plants built in the 1950s—70s, starting with Toktogul, had never been repaired and operated continuously for 50 years. When I came to power, they were in catastrophic condition. Over four years, we repaired them all. After updating four units at Toktogul HPP, its capacity increased by 240 megawatts. We built 28 new HPPs, which together provide over 400 megawatts. Without these HPPs, we would not just have restrictions — there would be complete power outages,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He noted that previously Kyrgyzstan’s electricity needs were lower because there were no factories or industrial plants.

If I hadn’t been building factories, schools, and kindergartens, we would still have enough electricity. Sadyr Japarov

The president explained that the country’s electricity consumption has grown from 14 billion kWh in the past to 20 billion kWh today.

«We will overcome the energy crisis by 2028. We are building about 100 HPPs. On December 15, Kyrgyzstan’s first solar power plant with a capacity of 120 megawatts will open. At Kara-Keche, we are building a thermal power plant of 1,200 megawatts. Once construction is completed, by 2028–2029, we will supply electricity without any restrictions. We will no longer import electricity,» Japarov promised.

He clarified that the state currently buys electricity from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, and Turkmenistan at 3.5 soms per kWh and sells it to consumers at 1.37 soms, with the difference covered by the government.

«This debt accumulated over 30 years — by 2020, the National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan had a debt of 137 billion soms. We reduced it to 25 billion soms. By next year, the debt will be fully cleared, and the National Electric Network will start generating income. People endured 35 years — be patient for two more. We are working, construction of Kambar-Ata-1 has begun and will finish it in 7–8 years. We have secured $1.5 billion and need another $1.5–2 billion, but we will find it. The project will pay off,» Sadyr Japarov assured.