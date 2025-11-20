Construction of new perinatal center begins in Osh

Construction of a new perinatal center has begun on the territory of the Osh Interregional Combined Clinical Hospital. The Ministry of Health’s press center reported.

According to the press center, the facility is being built as part of the Maternal and Child Health Protection project, financed by the German government through the KfW Development Bank in cooperation with the Cabinet of Ministers and the Ministry of Health.

The general contractor is China Road and Bridge Corporation.

The center will be equipped with high-tech equipment that meets international standards for perinatal care.

The project includes the construction of a modern perinatal center covering over 4,723 square meters with a total capacity of 249 beds, including delivery rooms and operating rooms; pregnancy pathology departments, intensive care units for women and newborns; a neonatal unit; wards for shared mother-child stays; and modern intensive care units.

The project will improve the accessibility of medical services for women and newborns in Osh, Batken, and Jalal-Abad regions.

The project also covers staff training, improvement of clinical processes, and the introduction of modern methods of pregnancy management and care for high-risk newborns.