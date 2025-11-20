13:37
Trade turnover of up to $2 billion — goal of Kyrgyzstan—Uzbekistan cooperation

The Minister of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic, Bakyt Sydykov, met with the Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Laziz Kudratov, on the sidelines of the CAREC Business Forum in Bishkek. The parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan trade and economic cooperation. The press service of the Ministry of Economy reported.

Particular attention was paid to achieving the joint strategic goal of increasing mutual trade turnover to $2 billion. This target was set by the heads of state of the two countries.

The ministers also exchanged views on the preparation and holding of upcoming joint events aimed at intensifying business contacts and supporting investment partnerships. In addition, promising joint projects in the fields of industry, transport logistics, agriculture, and energy were discussed.
