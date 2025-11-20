New Azattyk Arena stadium in Bishkek to be ready by August 1, 2026

Kanybek Tumanbaev, head of the Presidential Affairs Department, reviewed the construction progress of the new Azattyk Arena stadium in Bishkek. He inspected the site and the quality of the work, the department’s press service reported.

According to Tumanbaev, construction is proceeding at a good pace and according to the approved schedule. As of today, 80 percent of the concrete work has been completed, with the remainder expected to be completed by December 10. Following this, installation of the structures will begin and is scheduled to be completed by February 15.

The head of Presidential Affairs Department noted that utility lines, finishing work, and internal and external infrastructure are being installed at the stadium simultaneously. All major areas are being implemented simultaneously and without delays.

Tumanbaev also emphasized the uniqueness of the project: the stadium includes 40,000 square meters of retail space, which will house global brands. This format is rare in many foreign arenas.

Following his working visit, Tumanbaev announced that the new Azattyk Arena stadium will be fully ready by August 1, 2026.