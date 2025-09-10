New stadium in Bishkek: Ambitions, challenges and prospects

On the outskirts of Bishkek, in the village of Orok, among open steppe lands and freshly dug pits, the outlines of the new national stadium, Bishkek Arena, are gradually taking shape. The project is already attracting attention from experts and residents: it will be the largest sports arena in Central Asia, built to meet FIFA and AFC international standards.

Originally, the stadium was designed to accommodate 45,000 spectators. However, requirements from the Asian Football Confederation for the opening ceremony, as well as the start and final matches of the Asian Cup, made it necessary to expand the stands to 51,000 seats. The design was revised accordingly, but the target completion date remains autumn 2026.

The stadium is planned to be eight levels high, circular, with a diameter of 280 meters and a height of 70 meters. The total construction area will cover 180,000 square meters, of which 85,000 will be occupied by the arena itself. The architectural concept reflects national traditions: the stadium’s shape resembles a Kyrgyz yurt, with the tunduk — the central part — symbolizing unity and stability.

Construction is overseen by Ordo Kurulush company. The project’s cost is $60 million, fully financed, minimizing risks of delays or budget overruns.

Journalists from 24.kg news agency visiting the site noted that the structure is already taking form. The futuristic administrative building is nearly complete, while stands, tracks, and technical infrastructure are actively under construction. Work is proceeding on schedule, despite the project’s scale, with each detail — from lighting posts to seating — requiring precision and coordination.

Spartak and other facilities

While Bishkek Arena is under construction, the main sports venue in the capital remains the Dolon Omurzakov stadium (Spartak). This Soviet-era stadium has long been the center of football and athletics in the city. This year, it underwent a major renovation: new stands, modern turf, and updated infrastructure now make it suitable for national-level competitions.

Additionally, as part of the national sports development program, ten new stadiums were commissioned last year. In 2025, construction began on another 15 facilities, including major arenas in Batken, Naryn, Talas, and Tokmak.

International ambitions

The construction of Bishkek Arena is not only a matter of urban infrastructure but also part of Kyrgyzstan’s strategy to attract international sporting events. This year, the Central Asian Football Association announced a joint bid by Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan to host the 2031 Asian Cup, highlighting the region’s ambitions and the country’s readiness for major international projects.

Bishkek Arena is expected to become a symbol of a new era in sports and urban infrastructure — a venue not only for football matches but also for large-scale cultural events. For Kyrgyzstan, where sports facilities have long been limited to Soviet-era arenas, the project represents a step toward modernization and international standards.