10:23
USD 87.45
EUR 100.09
RUB 1.10
English

Three-story shopping center to be opened at Bishkek Arena stadium

Construction of Bishkek Arena stadium in Bishkek continues. Kanybek Tumanbaev, Head of the Presidential Affairs Department of Kyrgyzstan, reported.

According to him, construction work on the site is in full swing, and the project is already approaching its final stage.

Kanybek Tumanbaev also noted that the stadium will house a modern shopping center, Bishkek Arena Mall. It will consist of three floors and will be equipped with everything necessary for businesses and visitors.

According to preliminary plans, sales of retail space in the new shopping center will begin on April 1, 2026. Entrepreneurs interested in opening stores are encouraged to prepare in advance. Contact numbers and additional information will be published that same day.

There will be ample parking for visitors, and the facility itself will meet modern standards for comfort and infrastructure.

Bishkek Arena stadium is a large sports complex under construction in Bishkek, designed to seat approximately 51,000 spectators. The facility is being built near the village of Orok and will become the largest football stadium in Kyrgyzstan.

The project will be implemented according to international FIFA and Asian Football Confederation standards, allowing the arena to host international matches and tournaments.

Completion of construction is scheduled for late August 2026.
link: https://24.kg/english/366073/
views: 88
Print
Related
Municipal stadiums across Kyrgyzstan exempt from VAT
New Azattyk Arena stadium in Bishkek to be ready by August 1, 2026
Sadyr Japarov opens Zhashtyk arena after major reconstruction
New Manas stadium opened in Kara-Suu with President and SCNS Chairman
Modern stadium to be built in Nookat
New stadium in Bishkek: Ambitions, challenges and prospects
New 10,000-seat stadium to be built in Batken
Construction of central stadium continues in Naryn
Modern stadium for 5,000 spectators under construction in Talas
SCNS Chairman instructs to speed up construction of first stadium in Batken
Popular
Economy Ministry invites Chinese companies to relocate production to Kyrgyzstan Economy Ministry invites Chinese companies to relocate production to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover reaches $1 billion Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover reaches $1 billion
Osh resident detained for distribution of extremist materials on social media Osh resident detained for distribution of extremist materials on social media
Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 264 billion soms since beginning of 2026 Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 264 billion soms since beginning of 2026
16 March, Monday
10:19
Lively Bollywood dances open Indian Film Festival in Bishkek Lively Bollywood dances open Indian Film Festival in Bi...
09:58
Three-story shopping center to be opened at Bishkek Arena stadium
09:44
CEC officially strips Nurlanbek Azygaliev of his parliamentary mandate
09:24
Ghanaian Foreign Minister to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
14 March, Saturday
19:09
New university building under construction in Talas
18:59
Kasymaliev inspects construction of key roads in Issyk-Kul region
18:51
Mavlyuda Kalberdieva to replace Shairbek Tashiev in Parliament
18:46
Sadyr Japarov meets with UIM President Raffaele Chiulli
17:38
Powers of MP Shairbek Tashiev terminated ahead of schedule