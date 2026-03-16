Three-story shopping center to be opened at Bishkek Arena stadium

Construction of Bishkek Arena stadium in Bishkek continues. Kanybek Tumanbaev, Head of the Presidential Affairs Department of Kyrgyzstan, reported.
According to him, construction work on the site is in full swing, and the project is already approaching its final stage.
Kanybek Tumanbaev also noted that the stadium will house a modern shopping center, Bishkek Arena Mall. It will consist of three floors and will be equipped with everything necessary for businesses and visitors.
According to preliminary plans, sales of retail space in the new shopping center will begin on April 1, 2026. Entrepreneurs interested in opening stores are encouraged to prepare in advance. Contact numbers and additional information will be published that same day.
There will be ample parking for visitors, and the facility itself will meet modern standards for comfort and infrastructure.
Bishkek Arena stadium is a large sports complex under construction in Bishkek, designed to seat approximately 51,000 spectators. The facility is being built near the village of Orok and will become the largest football stadium in Kyrgyzstan.
The project will be implemented according to international FIFA and Asian Football Confederation standards, allowing the arena to host international matches and tournaments.
Completion of construction is scheduled for late August 2026.