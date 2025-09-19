New Manas stadium opened in Kara-Suu with President and SCNS Chairman

A new Manas stadium has been inaugurated in Kara-Suu, with President Sadyr Japarov and the head of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) attending the opening ceremony.
«The stadium has been completely renovated. It was originally built in the 1960s, but now it has been fully modernized, providing all the necessary facilities for athletes,» Sadyr Japarov said.
He expressed confidence that the facility will help young people reach the international level and achieve outstanding results in sports.
The new stadium has a capacity of 5,000 spectators. The project cost 274.5 million soms, funded by the national and local budgets as well as the Regional Development Fund.
Similar stadiums have already been opened in Uzgen and Toktogul, while new facilities are under construction in Batken, Naryn, Talas, Sokuluk, Aksy, Kochkor, Tokmok, Tash-Kumyr, and Kyzyl-Kiya.
Following the opening ceremony, the final match of the Kyrgyzstan Cup was held, with Dordoi defeating Muras United 2–1.