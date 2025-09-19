11:30
USD 87.45
EUR 103.44
RUB 1.05
English

New Manas stadium opened in Kara-Suu with President and SCNS Chairman

A new Manas stadium has been inaugurated in Kara-Suu, with President Sadyr Japarov and the head of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) attending the opening ceremony.

«The stadium has been completely renovated. It was originally built in the 1960s, but now it has been fully modernized, providing all the necessary facilities for athletes,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He expressed confidence that the facility will help young people reach the international level and achieve outstanding results in sports.

«It was here that our renowned football club, Zhashtyk-Ak-Altyn, was born, earning a worthy place in the history of Kyrgyz football. In 2003, they became Kyrgyz champions and also reached the final of the Kyrgyz Cup seven times, bringing glory to Kara-Suu far beyond the region. This stadium has become a place where the dreams of local youth come true and fans experience joy,» the head of state noted.

The new stadium has a capacity of 5,000 spectators. The project cost 274.5 million soms, funded by the national and local budgets as well as the Regional Development Fund.

Similar stadiums have already been opened in Uzgen and Toktogul, while new facilities are under construction in Batken, Naryn, Talas, Sokuluk, Aksy, Kochkor, Tokmok, Tash-Kumyr, and Kyzyl-Kiya.

Following the opening ceremony, the final match of the Kyrgyzstan Cup was held, with Dordoi defeating Muras United 2–1.
link: https://24.kg/english/344122/
views: 138
Print
Related
Modern stadium to be built in Nookat
New stadium in Bishkek: Ambitions, challenges and prospects
New 10,000-seat stadium to be built in Batken
Construction of central stadium continues in Naryn
Modern stadium for 5,000 spectators under construction in Talas
SCNS Chairman instructs to speed up construction of first stadium in Batken
Sadyr Japarov: Large-scale changes in sports are taking place in country
Stadium returned to state
Construction of new stadium with 3,500 seats completed in Karakol
Kyrgyzstan to commission six more football stadiums in six months
Popular
Bishkek hosts talks on new cooperation projects with Prince Rahim Aga Khan V Bishkek hosts talks on new cooperation projects with Prince Rahim Aga Khan V
Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan names key economic risks for 2026–2030 Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan names key economic risks for 2026–2030
Vice President of Turkey to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan Vice President of Turkey to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov opened Islamic Academy in Tokmak city President Sadyr Japarov opened Islamic Academy in Tokmak city
19 September, Friday
11:01
Kyrgyzstan supports peaceful future of Afghanistan at UN Security Council Kyrgyzstan supports peaceful future of Afghanistan at U...
10:52
School shortage: SMC provides classroom spaces in residential building
10:46
New Manas stadium opened in Kara-Suu with President and SCNS Chairman
10:34
Kyrgyzstani Nurzat Nurtaeva wins bronze at World Wrestling Championships
10:30
Kyrgyzstan’s national football team drops two lines in FIFA rankings