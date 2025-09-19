New Manas stadium opened in Kara-Suu with President and SCNS Chairman

A new Manas stadium has been inaugurated in Kara-Suu, with President Sadyr Japarov and the head of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) attending the opening ceremony.

«The stadium has been completely renovated. It was originally built in the 1960s, but now it has been fully modernized, providing all the necessary facilities for athletes,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He expressed confidence that the facility will help young people reach the international level and achieve outstanding results in sports.

«It was here that our renowned football club, Zhashtyk-Ak-Altyn, was born, earning a worthy place in the history of Kyrgyz football. In 2003, they became Kyrgyz champions and also reached the final of the Kyrgyz Cup seven times, bringing glory to Kara-Suu far beyond the region. This stadium has become a place where the dreams of local youth come true and fans experience joy,» the head of state noted.

The new stadium has a capacity of 5,000 spectators. The project cost 274.5 million soms, funded by the national and local budgets as well as the Regional Development Fund.

Similar stadiums have already been opened in Uzgen and Toktogul, while new facilities are under construction in Batken, Naryn, Talas, Sokuluk, Aksy, Kochkor, Tokmok, Tash-Kumyr, and Kyzyl-Kiya.

Following the opening ceremony, the final match of the Kyrgyzstan Cup was held, with Dordoi defeating Muras United 2–1.