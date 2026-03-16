International-level 5,000-seat stadium under construction in Talas

The leadership of the Kyrgyz Football Union reviewed the progress of construction of a new 5,000-seat stadium in Talas.

The site was visited during a working trip by the Kyrgyz Football Union’s Vice President Dastanbek Konokbaev, Secretary General Mederbek Sydykov, and presidential adviser Aman Kaskerimov.

According to the Kyrgyz Football Union, during the visit, the officials inspected the current stage of construction, discussed the quality of the work, and reviewed the project’s completion timeline. They emphasized that the facility must fully comply with international standards and requirements for football infrastructure.

As part of the visit, the union’s leadership also inspected the football field at school No. 6 in Talas and reviewed its current condition.

The foundation capsule for the stadium was laid on April 9, 2025. Once construction is completed, Talas region will have the opportunity to host international-level football matches.

The new stadium will become the home arena of the FC Asia Talas and is expected to contribute to the development of football, encourage youth participation in sports, and improve the region’s sports infrastructure.