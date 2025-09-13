Modern stadium to be built in Nookat

The state will build a modern stadium in Nookat. The Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev said at the opening of the renovated section of Osh — Batken — Razzakov road in the south of Kyrgyzstan on Nookat — Kyzyl-Kiya stretch.

According to him, there is currently an old, neglected stadium covered in dust in the center of Nookat on the balance sheet of Gulistan aiyl okmotu. «Next year we will build a new, modern stadium here,» Kamchybek Tashiev added.