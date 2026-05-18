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Ban on concealing antibiotic use in meat, dairy products proposed in Kyrgyzstan

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has submitted for public discussion a draft amendment to veterinary and sanitary requirements aimed at preventing animal diseases.

The document introduces new mandatory rules for producers of meat, milk, and other animal-origin products.

Authorities propose strengthening control over the use of antibiotics and veterinary drugs, as well as introducing a traceability system for products from farm to market.

Under the draft, livestock producers would be required to:

  • comply with withdrawal periods for antibiotics and veterinary medicines before slaughter or production;

  • keep records of veterinary drug use;

  • submit data to government authorities through digital systems;

  • ensure animal identification and product traceability.

In addition, new sanitary requirements are being introduced for animal husbandry, feed storage, production and transportation conditions, and protection against contamination from bacteria, chemicals, and parasites.

The explanatory note states that over the past three years, Kyrgyzstan has repeatedly detected residues of antibiotics and veterinary drugs in animal products.

In 2025, out of more than 47,000 laboratory tests, 166 positive cases of antibiotics or veterinary drug residues were recorded. In 2024, there were 151 such cases, and in 2023 — 181.

The draft introduces a risk-based inspection approach, strengthens state monitoring, and enhances control over feed and feed additives.

Authorities believe the new rules will reduce health risks and improve food safety in the country.
link: https://24.kg/english/374226/
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