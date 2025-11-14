13:38
Business and Almambet Shykmamatov discuss tax changes and digitalization

The head of the Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan, Almambet Shykmamatov, met with entrepreneurs to discuss the latest changes to tax legislation and digitalization, the agency’s press service reported.

The meeting focused on innovations and measures designed to simplify companies’ operations and reduce the administrative burden.

The Chairman of the State Tax Service emphasized that the changes are aimed at making rules for business more understandable and supporting conscientious taxpayers.

«All changes are aimed at facilitating business operations and developing entrepreneurship. The Tax Service is open to dialogue and is ready to work with businesses to resolve emerging issues,» he said.

Deputy Head of the Tax Service, Kubanychbek Ysabekov, spoke about key innovations, introduction of electronic transactions, digitalization of procedures, and steps to increase payment transparency. According to him, the measures should simplify processes, primarily for small and medium-sized businesses, and accelerate the development of digital services.

Entrepreneurs voiced proposals and initiatives for improving tax policy.
