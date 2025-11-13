17:40
Kamchybek Tashiev urges to stop clan divisions and holding kurultais

Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev made a statement calling on Kyrgyzstanis to end divisions based on clan affiliation. He made this statement in an interview with Region TV channel.

According to Tashiev, there has been a growing trend in society where people excessively glorify their clan, display tribal symbols and banners, and organize kurultais (assemblies) under the emblems of their clans.

«This must stop. It’s wrong. Yes, it’s important to know your dzheti ata—the seven ancestors, your clan, and relatives—but this cannot be elevated to the state level. Stop holding such events! Stop acting like a separate state,» the head of the State Committee for National Security stated.

He emphasized that the people must maintain unity and cohesion, not be divided based on clan affiliation. According to Tashiev, the country’s leadership opposes such manifestations, as Kyrgyzstan needs peace, stability, and harmony.
link: https://24.kg/english/350805/
views: 118
