Energy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan releases video of mining farm shutdowns

The Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan published a video showing employees of National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan (NENK) company disconnecting and sealing equipment used for cryptocurrency mining.

The footage shows specialists completely cutting power to the mining rigs and installing seals to prevent reconnection.

The decision to shut down all mining farms nationwide was made by Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev amid an electricity shortage. The minister explained that these measures are necessary to preserve water reserves at Toktogul hydroelectric facility and ensure a stable winter period.

The shutdowns will remain in effect until the energy situation stabilizes, which, according to the minister, is not expected before spring. The situation is under special monitoring by the Ministry of Energy leadership.

The ministry previously emphasized that cryptocurrency mining operations place a significant load on the power grid, making the temporary suspension of their work a necessary measure.
