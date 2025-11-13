No rolling blackouts planned. Mining farms to halt until April — Tashiev

Cryptocurrency mining farms in Kyrgyzstan will be shut down until the end of March. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev stated in an interview published by Region TV. He noted that the decision was made jointly with Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev.

«Anyone attempting to turn them on will face criminal liability,» Kamchybek Tashiev warned.

He also assured that rolling blackouts are not planned in the country.

«No one will deliberately turn off electricity. God willing, there should be enough power. Nevertheless, let’s save energy. We urge people not to waste electricity. Yes, this year there is low water flow and reduced production, but we will do everything to get through the winter successfully. There’s no need to worry,» he said.

Kamchybek Tashiev also instructed not to turn off lights in schools right after 6 p.m. to ensure that second-shift students can return home safely.

«It should be done at least after 7 p.m. This is wrong; turn the light off elsewhere, but not in schools. We need to give students the opportunity to find their parents and go home safely. This is impossible in the dark,» he noted.

Earlier, the Ministry of Education introduced energy-saving measures in schools due to the shortfall in electricity generation.