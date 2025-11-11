18:56
Modern school for 275 students opened in Uzgen district

A new school named after Arzybai Omurzakov, designed for 275 students, has been opened in the village of Ana-Kyzyl in Uzgen district, Osh region. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«We are using every opportunity to improve the quality of education for children. Every child deserves the chance to fully realize their potential,» Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Bakyt Torobaev said.

Education Minister Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva noted that the school was built in accordance with international safety standards.

«We strive to create all the necessary conditions in schools and provide every teacher with a laptop. I think the state is fully fulfilling its mission in this area. I believe that this new center of knowledge will open the doors to new opportunities for children,» she said.

Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva handed over five computers to the new school and ten to secondary school No. 5 named after Vladimir Lenin.

It should be noted that construction of the school began in September 2024. The total area of ​​the new educational institution is 1.4 hectares.
