14:21
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan strengthen cooperation on water resources

The 7th meeting of the Joint Kyrgyz-Uzbek Water Management Commission was held in Manas city. The Ministry of Agriculture’s press service reported.

According to it, the main goal of the meeting was to strengthen cooperation in the rational use of water resources and ensuring water and energy security in the face of climate change.

During the meeting, Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev noted that relations between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have reached the level of a strategic partnership.

The Kyrgyz side also proposed a number of initiatives, including the introduction of drip and automated irrigation, the creation of a Green Belt of Friendship along the border, and the development of cooperation in water and energy sectors.

The parties also emphasized the importance of joint projects—the construction of Kambarata-Ata HPP 1 and China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway—for the sustainable development of the entire region.
link: https://24.kg/english/350466/
