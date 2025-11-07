Kamchybek Tashiev gifts apartment to mother of four and repays her loan

Kamchybek Tashiev, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), helped a single mother who found herself in a difficult life situation. The SCNS press center reported.

According to the State Committee for National Security, Eleonora Nuralieva was orphaned as a child and raised in foster homes until age 13, after which she lived in an orphanage and was unable to receive a full education. She is currently raising four sons alone, having long struggled with financial hardship.

In September of this year, due to a lack of funds, Eleonora Nuralieva was forced to leave her home and, along with her three youngest children, was temporarily housed at Ayalzat Crisis Center at the Bishkek City Hall.

Given the current situation, Kamchybek Tashiev gave the single mother the keys to a two-room apartment, repaid her bank loan, and assisted her in obtaining a passport.