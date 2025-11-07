17:18
USD 87.45
EUR 100.76
RUB 1.08
English

Kamchybek Tashiev gifts apartment to mother of four and repays her loan

Kamchybek Tashiev, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), helped a single mother who found herself in a difficult life situation. The SCNS press center reported.

According to the State Committee for National Security, Eleonora Nuralieva was orphaned as a child and raised in foster homes until age 13, after which she lived in an orphanage and was unable to receive a full education. She is currently raising four sons alone, having long struggled with financial hardship.

In September of this year, due to a lack of funds, Eleonora Nuralieva was forced to leave her home and, along with her three youngest children, was temporarily housed at Ayalzat Crisis Center at the Bishkek City Hall.

Given the current situation, Kamchybek Tashiev gave the single mother the keys to a two-room apartment, repaid her bank loan, and assisted her in obtaining a passport.
link: https://24.kg/english/350121/
views: 66
Print
Related
Tashiev lays capsule at construction site of cultural center in Bayetov
Tashiev presents three-room house to resident of Chui region
Kamchybek Tashiev donates apartment to single mother with seven children
There are no more underbosses, mafia enforcers in Kyrgyzstan, Tashiev says
Kamchybek Tashiev: Next year we will work on development of Kara-Koy
Children play football with Kamchybek Tashiev on newly renovated field in Tokmak
Kamchybek Tashiev builds new house for another ex-classmate in Kara-Suu
SCNS Chairman provides assistance to serviceman injured in border conflict
"Tashiev, come!" Why SCNS Chairman became symbol of hope and fear in regions
Tashiev presents wrestler Orozobek Toktomambetov with Chevrolet Cobalt
Popular
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to require businesses to accept card payments only Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to require businesses to accept card payments only
President instructs Energy Ministry to abolish unlimited electricity tariff President instructs Energy Ministry to abolish unlimited electricity tariff
Less power, higher tariff: Unlimited electricity plan offered to Kyrgyzstanis Less power, higher tariff: Unlimited electricity plan offered to Kyrgyzstanis
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains psychologist and police officer SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains psychologist and police officer
7 November, Friday
17:08
Kyrgyzstan issues first national stablecoin pegged to som Kyrgyzstan issues first national stablecoin pegged to s...
17:00
Kamchybek Tashiev gifts apartment to mother of four and repays her loan
16:49
Kazakhstan triples its imports of Kyrgyz electricity - media
16:35
Over 1,900 apartments to be built in Tokmok under state mortgage program
14:38
Kyrgyzstan to establish Innovative Fund for Digital Infrastructure Development