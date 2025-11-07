12:35
Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan: Food market situation remains stable

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic reports that the food market situation remains stable. The main factors driving current price pressure are external: volatility in global energy and food prices, logistical disruptions, and increased uncertainty in global markets.

According to the ministry, no price increases have been recorded for socially important goods (flour, bread, milk, rice, sugar, pasta, and eggs) since the beginning of the year.

As for vegetable oil, the price increase is due to higher prices for imported raw materials. However, there is no threat of shortages thanks to accumulated reserves. Stabilization is expected as the new harvest arrives. As for meat (beef and mutton), the global upward trend is also affecting the domestic market, but the pace of growth has been curbed by the measures taken.

«Self-sufficiency is our safety net. Domestic production covers demand for key items: potatoes, vegetables and melons, milk, sugar, meat, and eggs. This reduces the risk of shortages even during external shocks,» the statement reads.

The ministry is taking a number of measures:

— meat price containment: a temporary ban on the export of cattle and small livestock and targeted regulation where necessary;

— oil reserves and supplies: reserves have been formed, and shortages are not expected;

— monitoring social goods: weekly price and inventory monitoring, prompt decisions in the event of fluctuations;

— producer support: measures for farmers and processors to increase domestic production and reduce reliance on imports;

— markup control: preventing unjustified price increases and unfair practices.
