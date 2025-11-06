Russia to increase preferential diesel supplies to Kyrgyzstan by 100,000 tons

Russia will increase the volume of preferential diesel fuel supplies to Kyrgyzstan by 100,000 tons, the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Previously, it was noted that diesel supplies had been increased to meet the country’s needs, while quotas for other petroleum products remain unchanged.

«The indicative balance for 2026 has been approved at the 2025 level, with the possibility of subsequent adjustments depending on Kyrgyzstan’s actual consumption,» the ministry stated.

Earlier, Kyrgyzstan requested additional fuel supplies at preferential rates from Russia. Under bilateral agreements, Russia delivers 1.2 million tons of petroleum products annually to Kyrgyzstan duty-free.

The Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan continues negotiations on duty-free fuel supplies for 2026.