Kyrgyzstan to introduce artificial intelligence in tax administration

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has instructed the State Tax Service to implement an artificial intelligence and machine learning—based analytics system to detect tax risks.

According to the government resolution, the new digital platform will automatically analyze financial transactions and tax reports, identify «suspicious schemes,» and generate lists of companies for inspection — without human involvement.

As a result, tax inspectors will effectively become operators of a digital system that independently determines where and whom to audit.

The introduction of artificial intelligence in tax administration is seen as a new stage in the digitalization of fiscal oversight. Authorities say the move will help reduce corruption risks and improve transparency in tax processes.
