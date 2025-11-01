Forum in Bishkek: School principals from Kyrgyzstan, Russia discuss integration

The 3rd School Principals Forum, attended by 273 school principals from Kyrgyzstan and 20 schools in Russia, concluded in Bishkek. As part of the forum, a strategic session «Twinning Schools in Russia and Kyrgyzstan» was held by the ANO Eurasia at the Eurasian Center for Russian Language and Culture.

According to the organizers, the heads of educational institutions from both countries discussed the creation of a unified roadmap for interaction between sister schools.

It is noted that this document will become an important tool for systematizing joint initiatives, sharing experiences and resources, and building a long-term and productive partnership.

«The participants of the strategic session emphasized the importance of twinning not just being a formality, but rather becoming a vibrant, functioning mechanism for the exchange of students, teachers, and best practices,» the event organizers noted.

Ekaterina Dynnik, Head of the Educational Programs Department at ANO Eurasia, stated that the organization will oversee the implementation of the roadmap and provide necessary support to schools.

«Our goal is to make the pilot project successful so that the accumulated experience becomes the foundation for the formation of a unified educational space between Russia and Kyrgyzstan and the further development of Eurasian cooperation in education,» Ekaterina Dynnik noted.

In September 2024, ANO Eurasia and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic signed a cooperation agreement. As part of this collaboration, the large-scale project «Discover Eurasia. Kyrgyzstan» was launched. Furthermore, the organization donated 100 buses to remote areas of the country to ensure children could comfortably travel to their schools.