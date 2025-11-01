16:12
USD 87.45
EUR 101.17
RUB 1.09
English

Forum in Bishkek: School principals from Kyrgyzstan, Russia discuss integration

The 3rd School Principals Forum, attended by 273 school principals from Kyrgyzstan and 20 schools in Russia, concluded in Bishkek. As part of the forum, a strategic session «Twinning Schools in Russia and Kyrgyzstan» was held by the ANO Eurasia at the Eurasian Center for Russian Language and Culture.

According to the organizers, the heads of educational institutions from both countries discussed the creation of a unified roadmap for interaction between sister schools.

It is noted that this document will become an important tool for systematizing joint initiatives, sharing experiences and resources, and building a long-term and productive partnership.

«The participants of the strategic session emphasized the importance of twinning not just being a formality, but rather becoming a vibrant, functioning mechanism for the exchange of students, teachers, and best practices,» the event organizers noted.

Ekaterina Dynnik, Head of the Educational Programs Department at ANO Eurasia, stated that the organization will oversee the implementation of the roadmap and provide necessary support to schools.

«Our goal is to make the pilot project successful so that the accumulated experience becomes the foundation for the formation of a unified educational space between Russia and Kyrgyzstan and the further development of Eurasian cooperation in education,» Ekaterina Dynnik noted.

In September 2024, ANO Eurasia and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic signed a cooperation agreement. As part of this collaboration, the large-scale project «Discover Eurasia. Kyrgyzstan» was launched. Furthermore, the organization donated 100 buses to remote areas of the country to ensure children could comfortably travel to their schools.
link: https://24.kg/english/349397/
views: 152
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan to participate in largest technology forum for the first time
All schools in Kyrgyzstan celebrate 80th anniversary of United Nations
Threat of extinction: Melting glaciers endanger snow leopard
Turkic World Youth Forum to be held in Bishkek under auspices of TURKSOY
Forum in Bishkek: Kyrgyzstan seeks investment in critical minerals mining
Hungarian-Kyrgyz Food Industry Forum to be held in Bishkek
Kyrgyz schools to host Russian Week of Mathematics, Physics, Computer Science
Time to Act Forum brings together students from seven regions of Kyrgyzstan
Akylbek Japarov speaks at Eurasian Economic Forum in China
Bishkek Declaration adopted at III Inter-Parliamentary Forum
Popular
New National Bank building opened in Bishkek New National Bank building opened in Bishkek
Temirov Live and Kloop Media declared extremist in Kyrgyzstan Temirov Live and Kloop Media declared extremist in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan postpones agricultural census Kyrgyzstan postpones agricultural census
Two Kyrgyzstanis killed, one injured in car accident in USA Two Kyrgyzstanis killed, one injured in car accident in USA
1 November, Saturday
15:05
Qatari surgeons to operate on children with hearing impairments in Bishkek Qatari surgeons to operate on children with hearing imp...
15:00
Average salary in Kyrgyzstan to increase to 36,000 soms in 2026
14:51
Forum in Bishkek: School principals from Kyrgyzstan, Russia discuss integration
14:17
About 20,000 people die in Kyrgyzstan from heart disease annually
14:12
List of 143 citizens of Kyrgyzstan killed in Ukraine published