Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan agree to cooperate in construction sector

Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Architecture, Construction, Housing, and Communal Services, Nurdan Oruntaev, participated in a meeting of the CIS Intergovernmental Council on Cooperation in Construction, which concluded in Tashkent.

According to the ministry’s press service, the parties discussed the exchange of experience and joint projects in housing construction, architecture, and the implementation of modern technologies.

Following the meetings, Minister Nurdan Oruntaev, Uzbek Minister of Construction Sherzod Khidoyatov, and Chairman of the Committee on Architecture of Tajikistan Nizom Mirzozoda signed roadmaps for cooperation in construction sector.
