New general plan of Osh to cover over 35 hectares of land

Development of a new general plan for the city of Osh has begun. It will cover an area of ​​over 35.5 hectares and will be designed for over 15 years. The local City Council reported.

According to the municipality, a special commission has been established to prepare the document. It includes City Council members, specialists from the City Hall, and the Department of Urban Development and Architecture. It has already held two meetings and begun formulating a concept for the development of the city’s territory.

The general plan will serve as the basis for long-term planning of the city’s infrastructure, transportation network, and residential development zones.

Until the new plan is approved, the current general plan will remain in effect.

Previously, the city commission completed a detailed plan for the central part of Osh, covering an area of ​​3.5 hectares, which was approved by the City Council.
