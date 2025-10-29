Parliamentary elections: 100 polling stations to be opened abroad

First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev chaired a meeting of the National Headquarters for assistance to electoral commissions in preparing for and holding early elections of members of the Zhogorku Kenesh. The Cabinet’s press service reported.

According to the press service, reports were heard from Central Election Commission Chairman Tynchtyk Shainazarov and Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev.

The headquarters noted that 100 polling stations will be opened abroad in 34 countries for the early parliamentary elections. Relevant agencies are currently training specialists, testing equipment, and inviting international observers. Local government representatives reported on the progress of election preparations at the local level.

Daniyar Amangeldiev emphasized that the upcoming elections are an important stage in the republic’s democratic development.

«Hundreds of thousands of our compatriots live abroad, and each of them has the right to cast a vote. The state is obligated to ensure their participation. The main task is to hold the elections openly, legally, and securely, so that every citizen’s vote is counted,» he stated.