Kyrgyzstan and Slovakia to waive visas for diplomatic passport holders

President Sadyr Japarov signed a law ratifying the agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Slovakia waiving visas for holders of diplomatic and service passports.

The document was signed on April 25, 2025 in Bishkek during the official visit of Slovakian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Juraj Blanar to the country. It waives the visa requirement for holders of diplomatic and service passports of both countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been instructed to notify the Slovak side of the completion of all internal procedures for the agreement to enter into force.

The law will enter into force 10 days after its official publication.
