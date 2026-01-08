12:13
U.S. introduces visa bond requirement for citizens of Kyrgyzstan

Starting January 21, 2026, citizens of Kyrgyzstan applying for U.S. nonimmigrant visas in the B-1 (business) and B-2 (tourism) categories will be required to pay a refundable visa bond ranging from $5,000 to $15,000. A document published on the website of the U.S. Department of State says.

The bond must be paid exclusively through the U.S. Department of the Treasury system. A payment link is provided by a consular officer after the visa interview.

Payment of the bond does not guarantee visa issuance.

It is also stipulated that visa holders issued with a bond must enter and leave the United States only through three airports: Logan International Airport in Boston, John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, or Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C.

  • The bond amount is determined by the consular officer during the interview and may be set at $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000.
  • The bond is refundable. Funds are returned if the applicant is denied a visa or if the visa holder leaves the United States on time without violating the terms of stay.

The U.S. Department of State introduced the visa bond program on a pilot basis in August 2025, initially applying it to citizens of Malawi and Zambia. As of January 2026, the program has been expanded to citizens of 38 countries, including Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.

The decision was explained by frequent overstays by holders of B-1/B-2 visas.
link: https://24.kg/english/357234/
views: 141
