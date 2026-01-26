Bishkek set for transformation: Master plan 2050 put up for public discussion

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic has submitted for public discussion a draft resolution «On Approval of the Master Plan of the City of Bishkek Until 2050.» The document outlines the strategic development of the capital over the next 25 years and will serve as the key instrument for territorial planning.

The draft master plan was developed with population growth in mind—from the current 1.32 million residents to a projected 1.92 million by 2050. The plan covers the development of residential and public-business areas, transport, engineering and social infrastructure, as well as measures to improve the environmental situation.

According to the draft resolution, the master plan establishes functional zoning, parameters for future construction, and requirements for environmental protection and the preservation of cultural heritage. It is noted that the document will be mandatory for state bodies and will form the basis for all investment and infrastructure projects within the capital.

Special attention is given to the development of the transport system, including bypass roads, modernization of Manas International Airport, and the creation of high-speed public transport lines such as an urban railway, tram system, and metrobus. The environmental component provides for the formation of a natural and ecological framework and the improvement of rivers and canals.

As part of the preparation process, Bishkek City Hall conducted large-scale public hearings: 471 people took part in the discussions, and 564 proposals and comments from citizens were reviewed. Some of the proposals were taken into account, while others were rejected for urban planning reasons.

The draft resolution has been published on the Unified Public Discussion Portal and will be revised based on the feedback received.