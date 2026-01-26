12:29
USD 87.45
EUR 102.67
RUB 1.15
English

Bishkek set for transformation: Master plan 2050 put up for public discussion

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic has submitted for public discussion a draft resolution «On Approval of the Master Plan of the City of Bishkek Until 2050.» The document outlines the strategic development of the capital over the next 25 years and will serve as the key instrument for territorial planning.

The draft master plan was developed with population growth in mind—from the current 1.32 million residents to a projected 1.92 million by 2050. The plan covers the development of residential and public-business areas, transport, engineering and social infrastructure, as well as measures to improve the environmental situation.

According to the draft resolution, the master plan establishes functional zoning, parameters for future construction, and requirements for environmental protection and the preservation of cultural heritage. It is noted that the document will be mandatory for state bodies and will form the basis for all investment and infrastructure projects within the capital.

Special attention is given to the development of the transport system, including bypass roads, modernization of Manas International Airport, and the creation of high-speed public transport lines such as an urban railway, tram system, and metrobus. The environmental component provides for the formation of a natural and ecological framework and the improvement of rivers and canals.

As part of the preparation process, Bishkek City Hall conducted large-scale public hearings: 471 people took part in the discussions, and 564 proposals and comments from citizens were reviewed. Some of the proposals were taken into account, while others were rejected for urban planning reasons.

The draft resolution has been published on the Unified Public Discussion Portal and will be revised based on the feedback received.
link: https://24.kg/english/359253/
views: 157
Print
Related
Bishkek’s infrastructure seriously lags behind residents’ needs
Cabinet of Ministers discusses of General Plan of Bishkek until 2050
Master Plan: Green areas in Bishkek decrease by 25 percent
New general plan of Osh to cover over 35 hectares of land
Bus station to be built near new Osh market in Bishkek
Bishkek city business center to be concentrated in Leninsky district
Over 1 billion soms to be allocated for master plans of settlements
Kamchybek Tashiev orders to develop new General Plan for Jalal-Abad
Nikken Sekkei Ltd. to develop master plan of Bishkek
Japanese company to prepare analysis of Bishkek's perspective development
Popular
Cabinet appoints authority responsible for disposal of pesticides, toxic waste Cabinet appoints authority responsible for disposal of pesticides, toxic waste
World Bank supports Central Asia’s first regional electricity market World Bank supports Central Asia’s first regional electricity market
OSCE Secretary General to visit Kyrgyzstan OSCE Secretary General to visit Kyrgyzstan
Annual electricity deficit in Kyrgyzstan reaches 3.9 billion kWh Annual electricity deficit in Kyrgyzstan reaches 3.9 billion kWh
26 January, Monday
12:14
Almost 21 million people enter Kyrgyzstan in 2025 — Border Service Almost 21 million people enter Kyrgyzstan in 2025 — B...
12:06
Small HPPs cascade planned for construction on Tar River in Osh region
11:37
Bishkek set for transformation: Master plan 2050 put up for public discussion
11:20
New Kelechek market in Osh city to open in March
11:15
Turkey among Kyrgyzstan's top three largest investors