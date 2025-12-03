10:11
Master Plan: Green areas in Bishkek decrease by 25 percent

The Bishkek City Hall held an expert discussion of the draft Master Plan for the city’s development through 2050 with participation of specialists as well as interested residents of the capital.

One of the developers of the strategic document — Irina Grishechkina, deputy director of the St. Petersburg Research Institute for Advanced Urban Planning — spoke about the analysis conducted on the environmental and infrastructural challenges facing Kyrgyzstan’s capital.

According to her, the amount of green spaces in the city has decreased by 25 percent. Bishkek has lost its status as the greenest city in Asia due to intensive residential construction in recent years.

The expert also noted that air quality in Bishkek deteriorates 3–5 times during the winter months.

Developers of the Master Plan 2050 propose converting private housing — primarily in the western part of the city — to gas heating, and installing heat pumps and solar panels. They also recommend redirecting transit traffic to bypass roads, expanding electric public transport to reduce congestion, reconstructing wastewater treatment facilities, reinforcing riverbanks, and clearing riverbeds.

It was noted that land-use issues hinder the implementation of these large-scale plans. About 60 percent of the city’s territory is occupied by private buildings, leaving the City Hall unable to construct new social facilities.
link: https://24.kg/english/353217/
views: 68
