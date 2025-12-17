Cabinet of Ministers discusses of General Plan of Bishkek until 2050

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan held a discussion of the Bishkek General Plan until 2050.

According to the press service, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev held a meeting to discuss the draft City General Plan. He emphasized that the document is a key strategic document determining the long-term socioeconomic and territorial development of the capital. He noted that the broad public interest in the project underscores the importance of open and comprehensive discussion, consideration of submitted proposals, and assessment of potential risks.

«The sustainable development of the city, the comfort and safety of residents, the efficient use of resources, and the investment attractiveness of Bishkek directly depend on the quality and balance of the General Plan, while preserving green spaces, historical and cultural heritage, and ensuring environmental safety,» Adylbek Kasymaliev said.

As a result of the administrative-territorial reform in 2024, Bishkek’s territory increased by 25,707.3 hectares and currently stands at 41,032.67 hectares. The population increased by 132,380 people, reaching 1.3 million.