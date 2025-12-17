11:51
USD 87.45
EUR 102.79
RUB 1.10
English

Cabinet of Ministers discusses of General Plan of Bishkek until 2050

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan held a discussion of the Bishkek General Plan until 2050.

According to the press service, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev held a meeting to discuss the draft City General Plan. He emphasized that the document is a key strategic document determining the long-term socioeconomic and territorial development of the capital. He noted that the broad public interest in the project underscores the importance of open and comprehensive discussion, consideration of submitted proposals, and assessment of potential risks.

«The sustainable development of the city, the comfort and safety of residents, the efficient use of resources, and the investment attractiveness of Bishkek directly depend on the quality and balance of the General Plan, while preserving green spaces, historical and cultural heritage, and ensuring environmental safety,» Adylbek Kasymaliev said.

As a result of the administrative-territorial reform in 2024, Bishkek’s territory increased by 25,707.3 hectares and currently stands at 41,032.67 hectares. The population increased by 132,380 people, reaching 1.3 million.
link: https://24.kg/english/354911/
views: 118
Print
Related
Master Plan: Green areas in Bishkek decrease by 25 percent
New general plan of Osh to cover over 35 hectares of land
Bus station to be built near new Osh market in Bishkek
Bishkek city business center to be concentrated in Leninsky district
Over 1 billion soms to be allocated for master plans of settlements
Kamchybek Tashiev orders to develop new General Plan for Jalal-Abad
Nikken Sekkei Ltd. to develop master plan of Bishkek
Japanese company to prepare analysis of Bishkek's perspective development
Large Japanese company to develop master plan for Bishkek
Master plan to be developed for Karakol city
Popular
Winter fair Northern Lights opened in Koi-Tash village Winter fair Northern Lights opened in Koi-Tash village
157 complaints filed, founder arrested: Pyramid scheme exposed in Bishkek 157 complaints filed, founder arrested: Pyramid scheme exposed in Bishkek
Cameras to be installed on Kyrgyz-Tajik border Cameras to be installed on Kyrgyz-Tajik border
Muras Football Tournament with participation of President starts in Bishkek Muras Football Tournament with participation of President starts in Bishkek
17 December, Wednesday
11:49
Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan rejects appeal of Zhyldyzkan Dzholdosheva Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan rejects appeal of Zhyldyzka...
11:33
Hajj 2026: Pilgrims required to be vaccinated against meningitis and influenza
11:25
Freedom Bank Kazakhstan plans to establish subsidiary in Kyrgyzstan
11:16
Anime based on Manas epic to be filmed in Kyrgyzstan
11:05
Number of victims of VML_KG fraud may reach up to 12,000 — Interior Ministry