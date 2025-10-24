18:04
USD 87.45
EUR 101.52
RUB 1.08
English

Kyrgyzstan plans to diversify fuel and lubricant supplies

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan is considering the possibility of diversifying its fuel and lubricant supplies. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Daniyar Amangeldiev told TASS.

According to him, the Eurasian Economic Commission had previously decided to exempt gasoline and fuel and lubricant supplies from duties not only from Russia but also from other countries for this purpose.

«It’s quite possible; it will all depend on how the economy develops,» Daniyar Amangeldiev responded to a follow-up question about possible supplies from Azerbaijan.

He emphasized that Kyrgyzstan continues to negotiate with Russia on fuel and lubricant supplies and added that the republic’s leadership will not allow a fuel shortage on the market. «We will take all measures to maintain prices and prevent a shortage in our market,» the official concluded.

The Ministry of Energy previously told TASS that Kyrgyzstan had requested additional duty-free fuel shipments from Russia. According to bilateral agreements, Russia annually supplies 1.2 million tons of fuel and lubricants to Kyrgyzstan duty-free.
link: https://24.kg/english/348463/
views: 135
Print
Related
Oil traders: Kyrgyzstan has fuel reserves, no threat of shortage
Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan may surge by 15 percent —emergency measures discussed
Fuel and lubricant supplies from Russia to Kyrgyzstan temporarily decreased
Fuel shortages in Kyrgyzstan — oil traders unable to provide forecasts
Issue of ensuring country’s domestic fuel supply discussed in Cabinet
Kyrgyzstan asks Russia for additional fuel supplies at preferential rates
Russia extends diesel fuel export restrictions until end of year
EEC temporarily lifts import duties on gasoline and diesel fuel
First Deputy Chairman of Cabinet comments on fuel supply and prices
Kyrgyzstan to tighten control over oil product turnover
Popular
Kyrgyzstan ratifies EAEU agreement on simplifying securities circulation Kyrgyzstan ratifies EAEU agreement on simplifying securities circulation
Recruited ISIS supporter detained in Issyk-Kul region Recruited ISIS supporter detained in Issyk-Kul region
Karasu checkpoint connected to Kazakhstan's e-queue system for trucks Karasu checkpoint connected to Kazakhstan's e-queue system for trucks
Kyrgyzstan launches global #23for23 campaign to celebrate Snow Leopard Day Kyrgyzstan launches global #23for23 campaign to celebrate Snow Leopard Day
24 October, Friday
17:51
One in five children in Kyrgyzstan has elevated blood lead levels One in five children in Kyrgyzstan has elevated blood...
17:28
95 new 12-meter buses to arrive in Bishkek
17:08
SCNS detains human rights activist in Bishkek for extortion of $50,000
16:58
Kyrgyzstan plans to diversify fuel and lubricant supplies
16:35
President instructs to launch KGST stablecoin and start digital som testing