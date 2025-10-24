Kyrgyzstan plans to diversify fuel and lubricant supplies

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan is considering the possibility of diversifying its fuel and lubricant supplies. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Daniyar Amangeldiev told TASS.

According to him, the Eurasian Economic Commission had previously decided to exempt gasoline and fuel and lubricant supplies from duties not only from Russia but also from other countries for this purpose.

«It’s quite possible; it will all depend on how the economy develops,» Daniyar Amangeldiev responded to a follow-up question about possible supplies from Azerbaijan.

He emphasized that Kyrgyzstan continues to negotiate with Russia on fuel and lubricant supplies and added that the republic’s leadership will not allow a fuel shortage on the market. «We will take all measures to maintain prices and prevent a shortage in our market,» the official concluded.

The Ministry of Energy previously told TASS that Kyrgyzstan had requested additional duty-free fuel shipments from Russia. According to bilateral agreements, Russia annually supplies 1.2 million tons of fuel and lubricants to Kyrgyzstan duty-free.