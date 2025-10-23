11:02
First layer of asphalt laid on Bishkek – Kant —Tokmak road

The first layer of asphalt has been laid on Bishkek — Kant — Tokmak road. The press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications reported.

Work is nearing completion in the village of Lebedinovka, while work continues on the right side of the road from Kalinin Street to Lermontov Street.

The first layer of asphalt has already been laid on the left side.

The Ministry of Transport announced that installation of sidewalks and draining ditches will begin. The major repairs cover the section of the road from the village of Novopokrovka to Lermontov Street. The project also includes bridge repairs, construction of parking areas and pedestrian walkways.
