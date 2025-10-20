Teenager killed in road accident in center of Bishkek

A traffic accident occurred in the center of Bishkek on the evening of October 18, resulting in the death of a teenager, eyewitnesses reported.

According to them, the crash took place at the intersection of Abdrakhmanov and Bokonbaev streets. Preliminary information suggests that one of the vehicles was moving at high speed, while another car attempted to pass through the intersection on a flashing green light. As a result, the two cars collided. The impact threw one of the vehicles to the side. The force of the collision was so strong that the car destroyed a traffic light and a lamppost.

Witnesses said that several people were injured, and a 13-year-old boy died at the scene. The information was later confirmed by law enforcement agencies.

Police officers arrived at the scene. Investigation is ongoing.