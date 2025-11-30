11:39
Suspect in fatal road accident involving schoolgirl detained in Chui region

A suspect has been detained in connection with a fatal traffic incident involving a schoolgirl in Chui region. The Main Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

According to it, on November 28, 2025 at approximately 11:30 a.m., the Internal Affairs Department of Sokuluk district received a report of a traffic accident at the intersection of Frunze and Krasnodarskaya streets in the village of Sokuluk.

A criminal investigation team was immediately dispatched to the scene. Preliminary findings indicate that a 38-year-old citizen, identified as K.A., was driving a HOWO dump truck and making a left turn from Frunze Street onto Krasnodarskaya in the southern direction hit a 16-year-old girl who was crossing the road at a pedestrian crosswalk.

The schoolgirl sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 312 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (violation of traffic safety rules or vehicle operation).

The driver has been detained and placed in a temporary detention facility.

Necessary forensic examinations have been ordered, and the investigation is ongoing.
