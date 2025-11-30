Suspect in fatal road accident involving schoolgirl detained in Chui region

A suspect has been detained in connection with a fatal traffic incident involving a schoolgirl in Chui region. The Main Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.
According to it, on November 28, 2025 at approximately 11:30 a.m., the Internal Affairs Department of Sokuluk district received a report of a traffic accident at the intersection of Frunze and Krasnodarskaya streets in the village of Sokuluk.
A criminal investigation team was immediately dispatched to the scene. Preliminary findings indicate that a 38-year-old citizen, identified as K.A., was driving a HOWO dump truck and making a left turn from Frunze Street onto Krasnodarskaya in the southern direction hit a 16-year-old girl who was crossing the road at a pedestrian crosswalk.
The schoolgirl sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.
The driver has been detained and placed in a temporary detention facility.
Necessary forensic examinations have been ordered, and the investigation is ongoing.