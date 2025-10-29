11:18
Two teenagers killed in traffic accident in Bishkek, another hospitalized

A fatal traffic accident involving minors occurred in the capital, the press service of the Department of the Patrol Police Service reported on October 29.

According to police, at around 4 a.m. on October 28, 17-year-old S.B., driving a Toyota Sienna, was moving west along Shabdan Baatyr Avenue. Opposite the Heating and Power Plant, the car crashed at high speed into a power pole.

Two passengers—teenage boys born in 2007 and 2008 — were killed in the road accident. The driver was injured and taken to the hospital.

A preliminary investigation is underway, and the necessary forensic examinations have been ordered.
