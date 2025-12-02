Tazalyk employee fatally hit in Bishkek, driver detained

A woman has died after being hit by a car in Bishkek. The press service of the city’s Patrol Police Department reported.

According to the department, the incident occurred on November 26 at approximately 7:05 a.m. at the intersection of Botaliev and Kyzyl-Kiyskaya streets, where a 59-year-old employee of the municipal enterprise Tazalyk was working on her assigned section.

«Unfortunately, she passed away at the National Hospital on November 27 without regaining consciousness. The Patrol Police’s search unit has detained the driver involved in the road incident. He was identified as T.A., 36. The detainee has been placed in a temporary detention facility,» the department said.