Seven Kazakh Deaflympians killed in road accident on Almaty–Bishkek highway

Seven Kazakh Deaflympic athletes died in a traffic accident on Almaty—Bishkek highway, media report.

The road accident occurred at the 129th kilometer of the road, where a Honda Odyssey which transported the athletes collided with the trailer of a HOWO truck.

Everyone inside the car died at the scene. Among the victims were football coach Asyl Ibraimov, Deaflympic chess champion Dmitry Mochalsky, and members of the Kazakhstan’s national football team among the deaf Saken Smagulov, Sergey Volkovinsky, and Serik Moldashev.

The athletes were returning from competitions held in Bishkek. A criminal case has been opened into the fatal accident.